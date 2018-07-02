UPDATE: Suspect in triple stabbing taken into custody

CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies took a suspect who stabbed three people Sunday into custody without incident. The suspect is awaiting formal charges.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. in Lake Ozark at the 1400 block of Carol Road, which is off of Horseshoe Bend Parkway.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect, a 24-year-old white male, fled the residence after the stabbing. One female victim refused treatment at the scene, and two male victims were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Ambulance.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as 5'10", 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was possibly wearing a dark long sleeve shirt.

The sheriff's office advised people to lock their doors and to refrain from picking up hitchhikers.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify the location of the incident and to reveal the suspect has been taken into custody.)