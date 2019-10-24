UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old

Monday, October 21 2019
By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed formal charges against Cameron White, 19, on Monday, charging him with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The charges come after police said he shot and killed 13-year-old Dajion A. Harris late Saturday.

According to the probable cause statement, White told police he and the victim "were getting high" when the victim showed White two guns. Court documents quote White who said they both were "playing" with guns when the victim said to shoot him.

"And I just did, like that, and the gun just shot him, and I shot him in the head and he dead," White said, according to the probable cause statement.

The witness, whom prosecutors interviewed, said White told them when the victim's family came in the room, he fled the house. He told the witness he left his house keys and cell phone at the victim's house. 

According to the court documents, Columbia police officers said when they entered the home where the suspect was, White stated something similar to, "Take me to prison, I'm never going to see my family again."

White then stood up and put his hands behind his back.

White is in Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond cash only. His initial arraignment on video was set for 1:30 p.m. Monday. 

Columbia police said in a press release, officers responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight and found a victim with a serious gunshot wound on Saturday. He was taken to a trauma center and was pronounced dead at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man who has been taken from them and our community much too early," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the release.

The boy attended Oakland Middle School, and Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for Columbia Public Schools, said Sunday the school will have counselors available to students and staff.

