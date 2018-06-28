UPDATE: Suspect of Attempted Abduction Remains at Large

MORGAN COUNTY - Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation responded to a call to the Ivy Bend area of Morgan County on Monday.

The call was from an earlier incident involving a subject by the name of Brian J. Adkison, a 23 year old male from Columbia. Adkison is wanted for for his involvement in a kidnapping of a Caldwell County Missouri woman on June 15 and a sexual assault and forcible rape in Boone County Missouri.

Adkison was seen by the Sunrise Beach Police Department early Monday in a stolen pickup and a pursuit ensued. Authorities located the pickup in Camden County and then received reports that the subject had stolen a personal water craft and fled the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol located the stolen water craft near the 58 mile marker in the Ivy Bend area.

Citizen reports said that they did see a male subject fitting the description of Adkison fleeing the area on foot. Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the area, and set up a perimeter. Authorities then conducted a sweep of the area woods, and conducted a house to house search for the suspect with nothing found.

A check point was also initiated on roads leading from the area resulting in no sign of the suspect.

Adkison was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts, if you see this subject please contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 573-378-5481 or contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.