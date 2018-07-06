UPDATE: Suspect of Gladstone Amber Alert in Custody

GLADSTONE - Gladstone Police have Amber Alert suspect Tami Lampkins in custody, but do not have Lili Justine High, the young girl who is missing.

According to Gladstone Police, Tami Lampkins was getting multiple phone calls this morning telling her that she was on the news. After receiving these calls, Lampkins called into the police department.

Lampkins is in custody, but the victim has not been located.