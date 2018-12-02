UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shots fired at funeral

COLUMBIA - Police released the charges Sunday for the man arrested following a shots fired incident at the funeral of Ahmonta Harris on Saturday.

In a press release, the Columbia Police Department said 18-year-old John Kenneth Cosey Jr., of Columbia, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action.

Shooting suspect from the Christian Fellowship Church has been taken into custody!! He was identified as John Kenneth Cosey Jr, 18, of Columbia. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) December 1, 2018

Seven shots were fired Saturday outside the Christian Fellowship Church shortly after the funeral of Ahmonta Harris ended.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired outside the church.

"The funeral had ended, the congregation had filed out, they had taken the casket out to the hearse and then within 10 minutes there were shots and people came running back into the building," Pastor Phil Schaefer, who presided over the funeral, said.

Schaefer said his first thought was to call 911.

"Immediately I realized this was serious and I called 911," Schaefer said. "But then I thought, 'This is tragic.'"

Schaefer also said the shooting outside was unfortunate because Harris' father, a reverend in Texas, addressed the issue of violence in his son's eulogy.

"He had addressed the issue of violence and trying to halt that. So, the family was doubly grieved," Schaefer said.

Police said there were no injuries or property damage.

Harris died after being shot on Limoges Drive last weekend.

Harris' family members are not part of the Christian Fellowship Church, but they agreed to host the funeral anyway.

"One of the pastors that has children attending our school suggested this setting because he knew it would be a larger crowd," Schaefer said. "We've had good relationships with African American pastors over the last 20 plus years."

CPD said there were no threats at any other locations. False rumors circulated about a possible shooting at Columbia Mall, which did not happen.

Columbia Police is receiving calls asking about shots being fired at the Columbia Mall. The Columbia police wants to let everyone there there was NO incident at the Columbia Mall!!! — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) December 1, 2018

Schaefer also said if his church hosts an event like this again, they will consider security measures.

"We have to think through, 'What is that event?' And what do we need to do to really just serve the event," Schaefer said. "If security is a part of that, then we'll enlist security."

The church has security cameras on the outside of their building. However, Schaefer refused to answer whether or not CPD asked to look at their footage.

CPD also thanked the community for their help in their investigation.

CPD wants to thank the citizens of Columbia for working with us in order to arrest the suspect in tonight's shooting at Christian Fellowship Church. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) December 1, 2018

The police investigation is still ongoing as officers work to identify any additional suspects

(Editor's note: This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will continue to update this story as more information is available.)