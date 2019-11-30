UPDATE: Suspect, victims identified in deadly Jefferson City shootings

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson confirmed the suspect in Thursday's two deadly shootings is 27-year-old Torry Upchurch.

Upchurch has been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shootings happened Thursday night, about three hours apart. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Earle Key, Jr. of Jefferson City and 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook of Columbia.

According to the probable cause statement, Upchurch first went to an apartment on W. McCarty Street at around 6 p.m. Police said he knocked on the door, and when a Key opened the door, Upchurch shot him in the face. The teenager was dead when police arrived.

At 8:44 p.m. Thursday night, police got several 911 calls for shots being fired in the 2300 block of Southridge Drive. When they got to that scene, they found a Hill-Cook dead in the roadway. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents said a witness told police Upchurch and Hill-Cook were in a relationship, and said during a dispute Upchurch shot her numerous times. One witness told KOMU 8 News he heard three or four gunshots, and when he went outside, saw a man drive away and heard screaming.

Based on information from witnesses at both shooting scenes, police were able to identify the suspect. While officers were trying to find him, a man covered in blood walked into the lobby of the police department. Police said he told people in the lobby "I know I committed two murders," then told them various details of what happened. Court documents said Upchurch then confirmed his role in the shootings to investigators.