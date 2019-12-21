UPDATE: Suspected purse thief identified, arrested along with accomplice

COLUMBIA - Police announced Friday they arrested a man and woman in connection with reported purse thefts.

On Tuesday, police asked the public for help via Twitter in identify a man who had been stealing purses from elderly women.

@ColumbiaPD is asking for help to identify this person for stealing the purses of elderly women from their shopping carts at grocery stores. If you recognize him, please call CPD at 57.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at https://t.co/iCBbrSeVn9. Case: 2019-012855, 012902 and 012985. pic.twitter.com/YSYsA6JR5Z — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) December 17, 2019

The man was identified Friday as Adam Connor, 34, of Columbia. Officers also arrested a woman they said was Connor's accomplice. She's been identified as Tracy L. Day, 31, of Columbia.

No mugshots of the suspects are available at this time.