UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police said the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night.

In a news release on Sunday, JCPD said the MSHP arrested two female suspects in Schuyler County.

MSHP said the suspects, 21-year-old Daequan Smith and 25-year-old Karmen Hines, are both from Iowa and are being held at the Cole County Jail on $100,000 surety bonds.

JCPD confirmed a man was taken to the hospital Saturday night with injuries after he was shot at an apartment complex.