UPDATE: Suspects in Pike County armed robbery arrested in Columbia

Michael E. Miller, left, and Jessica Aschoff, center.

COLUMBIA - Two suspects in an armed robbery in Pike County were arrested in Columbia at 11:04 a.m. Saturday.

Jessica Aschoff, 39, of Auxvasse, was being held at the Boone County Jail, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Michael E. Miller, 30, was taken to a local hospital for injuries not related to his arrest.

A first-degree burglary charge was filed against Aschoff Thursday.

Five charges were filed against Miller Thursday. He was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

A Pike County resident said they saw Aschoff, Miller and one other suspect stealing a lawnmower from their shed Wednesday. The resident said the suspects shot at them as they fled.

A Mexico resident called 911 Wednesday night to report Aschoff and Miller were hiding in her apartment.

Deputies said they obtained a search warrant and surrounded the apartment, but the suspects fled before police arrived.

According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Department, Miller and Aschoff got a ride to Centralia. They visited several businesses in Centralia before getting a ride from another driver to Columbia, where they were dropped off at a Hardee's on Paris Road.