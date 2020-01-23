UPDATE: Suspects Wanted in Lakewood Apartment Incident

6 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Monday, June 24 2013 Jun 24, 2013 Monday, June 24, 2013 10:45:00 AM CDT June 24, 2013 in News
Source: News Release
By: KOMU 8 Staff
loading

COLUMBIA - On Friday, June 21st, officers were dispatched to 206 N. Old Highway 63 in reference to a shots fired call. Officers located five shell casings at the scene. The investigation revealed an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victims that were involved in the disturbance. The suspects have been identified as Kimo Spivey and Tabisha Franklin. Spivey shot at the victims, but no one was injured by gunfire. Franklin assaulted a female victim with a tire tool. The female victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle before officers arrived on the scene; she had non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are currently looking for the suspects: Kimo Deandre Spivey is wanted for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, considered to be armed and dangerous. Police are also looking for Tabisha N. Franklin, black female, 32, 5'4", 192 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes; she is wanted for assault in the second degree. There are no photos available at this time due to technical difficulties, police hope to have photos of the suspects out soon.

This incident is not related to any of the other shootings. This is not gang related. If anyone has any information about Spivey or Franklin's whereabouts, please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
JEFFERSON CITY - This winter has brought above-average levels of snow and ice to mid-Missouri, and now, crews across the... More >>
58 minutes ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:18:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Construction on Route 54 south of Jefferson City will begin on Monday, January 27. The project is... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assault. The... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Six-Story hotel planned for Cherry and Hitt streets
Six-Story hotel planned for Cherry and Hitt streets
A replat of property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets to accommodate plans for a six-story... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:21:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Continuous News

STORM MODE: More Snow Arrives Tonight
STORM MODE: More Snow Arrives Tonight
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, reaching a crescendo Thursday night through Friday with snow accumulations... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 1:04:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Weather

Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
COLUMBIA - Jim Lehrer, the retired PBS anchorman and a graduate of the MU School of Journalism, died Thursday... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight is objecting to a defense request for change of venue in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:22:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:15:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Ice melt use threatens your yard
Ice melt use threatens your yard
COLUMBIA - Too much rock salt on your driveway might hurt your yard in the spring. According to the... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:01:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

First batch of SAFE Kits to be delivered to private labs for testing
First batch of SAFE Kits to be delivered to private labs for testing
SPRINGFIELD - The first untested sexual assault kits recorded through Missouri's SAFE Kits Initiative will be collected at the Springfield... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market has confirmed that the Columbia location will remain open as they begin closing various stores around... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:34:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus
China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities Thursday moved to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:56:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Medical marijuana dispensary facilities to start receiving licenses
Medical marijuana dispensary facilities to start receiving licenses
JEFFERSON CITY - 192 medical marijuana dispensary facilities will receive their licenses Thursday, according to the Department of Health and... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:06:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen
Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:03:53 AM CST January 23, 2020 in Sports

Missouri lawmakers push long prison sentences for fentanyl
Missouri lawmakers push long prison sentences for fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday moved to enact strict penalties for people caught with the highly lethal... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST January 22, 2020 in News

Winter weather causes decrease at The Food Bank
Winter weather causes decrease at The Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Fewer families came out to the Food Bank's Mobile Pantry to pick up free groceries. "The line... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 6:37:00 PM CST January 22, 2020 in News

Businesses benefit from cold weather
Businesses benefit from cold weather
COLUMBIA - For some businesses, winter weather brings a new type of precipitation. James Magley, an employee for Voss Land... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 6:33:00 PM CST January 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
6pm 34°
7pm 34°
8pm 33°
9pm 33°