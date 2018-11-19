UPDATE: Task Force One rescues residents in North Carolina

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One members rescued two people from a mobile home and assisted in the evacuation of a special needs facility, according to a post from the Boone County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.

The members are currently conducting search missions as North Carolina faces the remnants of what was Hurricane Florence. Meteorologists have downgraded Florence to a tropical storm.

Task force members are currently located in Brunswick County, North Carolina, under two different teams: the Leland and Bolivia teams, which are named after the cities where the members are working.

The mobile home was in Bolivia, and the special needs facility is in Leland, the task force said.

According to the post, the task force members have made search maps and determined search priorities. Weather is still a major factor of their searches, the post said.

Two additional members left Thursday for Columbia, South Carolina. The third member departed for Kinston, North Carolina, on Friday.