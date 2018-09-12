UPDATE: Third Suspect Arrested in Boone County Home Invasion

BOONE COUNTY - Columbia police officers arrested a third and final suspect on Wednesday morning in connection with a home invasion and robbery last weekend at an apartment near the intersection of Highway VV and Highway 763 at 1000 block of North Kathryn Drive in Phenora Oaks.

33-year-old, Neal W. Henry, of 3208 Northland Avenue, is being held in Boone County Jail awaiting bond to be set on suspicion of first degree robbery.

19-year-old Joshua J. Wisham of 509 Brewer Drive and 36-year-old Felson D. Barney of 905 Clayton Avenue were also arrested and jailed in connection to the home invasion.

A citizen reported a disturbance at an apartment building on North Kathryn Drive last Sunday evening. The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, told deputies three men burst into the residence demanding money and drugs. The trio fled with two cell phones and cash when deputies arrived on the scene.

Deputies also located a loaded semi-automatic pistol left at the scene by one of the suspects.