UPDATE: Three Men Arrested After Breaking into Salvage Yard

HOWARD COUNTY - Three men are in the Howard County Jail Sunday after breaking into Boggs Auto Salvage & Sales in Old Franklin. According to the Howard County Sheriff's Department, Deautre Lee, 40, Sherrico Hayes, 31, and Dale Minnis, 48, fled from New Franklin police driving a U-Haul.

According to the Boonville Police Department, the pursuit continued into Boonville. Boonville police then became involved and helped arrest the men.

Corporal James Deckard with the department said the chase occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday. The three men were after rims and other miscellaneous metal in the salvage yard. They were transporting the scrap metal, including railroad rails, in the back of the U-Haul truck.