UPDATE: Three shots fired at uninjured officer, suspect at large

ASHLAND - Police are searching for a suspect who investigators say shot at an Ashland officer three times late Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on East Broadway at the Bass Street intersection, according to Ashland Police Department Deputy Chief Terry Toalson.

Toalson told KOMU 8 News the officer was in his car and tried to stop a person who was walking that he recognized as someone with a warrant out for his arrest.

Toalson said the suspect then shot three times at the officer and ran away. The officer was not injured.

That officer and a second officer on duty then attempted to locate the shooter, but were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

"At this point, we’ve exhausted everything we have in the way of leads, but we’re not going to let this go," Toalson continued. "We’ll continue trying to locate this individual until he’s caught."

Toalson initially described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5'11", 210 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. A Facebook post said the subject was wearing all black and had a mask on.

Toalson said the warrant was not for any previous violent offenses, but instead for a failure to appear in court after traffic charges.

"(We were) Originally attempting to make contact with him and follow-up on the more serious charges relating to the receiving stolen property and resisting arrest," he said.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to the incident near Ashland's City Hall. They responded from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol. CPD also had a K9 unit trying to track the suspect on two scenes. They searched near the East Broadway scene, at times with shields up and long guns out. Investigators also checked a previous residence for the suspect on Liberty Lane.