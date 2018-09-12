UPDATE: Toddler Falls from Super 7 Motel Balcony

COLUMBIA - A one-year-old remains in stable condition at University Hospital Friday after falling 10 to 12 feet from a second-floor balcony at Columbia's Super 7 Motel.

The toddler is in stable condition, according to the toddler's mother. She told KOMU the child has some blood around his brain and a slight neck injury, but doctors hope he will recover from the fall.

The child's mother said he fell through a hole in the gate on the balcony.