UPDATE: Tornado outbreak in Iowa causes catastrophic damage

DES MOINES, Iowa - Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients had been discharged after a tornado hit a Vermeer Manufacturing factory.

The report came after a storm system generated a number of tornadoes that caused damage to several towns in eastern Iowa. The National Weather Service received 31 tornado reports in Iowa.

A tornado hit Marshalltown in the main building district and damaged several buildings, including the courthouse. The National Weather Service calls the damage in Mashalltown catastrophic. Roofs were taken, cars were missing, moved, or overturned, power lines were down and gas leaks were reported. The city is now under curfew.

Some funnel clouds appeared as a result of the thunderstorm as it traveled north of Des Moines near Bondurant. The storm carried east of Des Moines past Altoona, Prairie City and Colfax.

A video from Mike DeLange on Twitter shows small funnels brought debris in the air.

So far, injuries have been sustained but no deaths have been reported.