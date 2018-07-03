UPDATE: Trains collide in Gasconade County causing injury

MORRISON - Two freight trains collided in the Gasconade County town of Morrison Tuesday afternoon, causing a crew member to suffer minor injuries, Union Pacific railroad said.

Some cars, which were carrying cargo, derailed, and some contained hazardous materials, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White said eight cars from one train derailed, along with another car and two locomotives from the other train.

Rick Cramer, a local fire chief who also works as a manager of a store right next to the railroad, witnessed the incident. He said one of the trains was stopping on the railroad when another ran into it between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

"We were in office, working there and heard the crash, or heard the noise, went out, investigate, went up, see that one train had hit the other one," he said.

White said EMS took the conductor of one of the trains to the hospital, and there was no report of any casualty.

“We can confirm that the conductor of the second train has unspecified injuries, but they are non-life threatening,” he said.

MoDOT said the incident caused the closure of Missouri Route 100 between Chamois and Morrison in Osage County.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said there was a temporary track closure on the Union Pacific railroad east of Jefferson City.

Because of this, passengers scheduled to ride both eastbound and westbound Amtrak trains were being transported by bus Tuesday evening, MoDOT Railroad Operations Manager Kristi Jamison said. She was not sure if Amtrak service would be interrupted Wednesday.

Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff said crews were beginning to clean up the scene. He was not sure if it would cleaned up by Tuesday evening and said no specific timetable was available.

Cramer said a railroad company removed the derailed cars around 7 p.m. and began to clean up the rest of the damage.

Route 100 has since opened back up.

White said the National Transportation Safety Board would be enroute to conduct a thorough investigation.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)