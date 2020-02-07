UPDATE: Troopers respond to 46 crashes during snowy conditions
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol stayed busy Wednesday responding to crashes and slide-offs across the state.
In mid-Missouri, Troop F tweeted troopers had responded to dozens of crashes and stranded drivers by 8 p.m. They have reported nine injuries so far.
Troop F Winter Weather Reporting for Feb. 5, through 8 pm:— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 6, 2020
> 169 calls for service
> 46 crashes
> 69 stranded motorists
> 9 injuries
> 0 fatalities
The dangerous road conditions come after a winter storm entered our area Wednesday morning. The snow led to poor visibility and slick streets.
KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Geweke is forecasting more snow off and on overnight with up to another inch of accumulation possible.