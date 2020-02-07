UPDATE: Troopers respond to 46 crashes during snowy conditions

COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol stayed busy Wednesday responding to crashes and slide-offs across the state.

In mid-Missouri, Troop F tweeted troopers had responded to dozens of crashes and stranded drivers by 8 p.m. They have reported nine injuries so far.

Troop F Winter Weather Reporting for Feb. 5, through 8 pm:



> 169 calls for service

> 46 crashes

> 69 stranded motorists

> 9 injuries

> 0 fatalities



Some roads are beginning to get covered again & we're currently on 8 active calls for service. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/zLYKkpX7v4 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 6, 2020

The dangerous road conditions come after a winter storm entered our area Wednesday morning. The snow led to poor visibility and slick streets.

KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Geweke is forecasting more snow off and on overnight with up to another inch of accumulation possible.