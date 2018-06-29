UPDATE: Troopers Share Details of 3 Year Old's Hit and Run Death

MORGAN COUNTY - State Troopers confirmed a hit and run accident killed a 3-year-old boy Thursday morning in Morgan County. Troopers say the child, Blake Litton of Stover, was with his mother's boyfriend. The two got out of the car on Highway 135 near Buttons Road. The boy was walking in the ditch but then ran into the lane. That's when a car struck and killed Litton at 5:15 a.m. Troopers say the driver did not stop and left the scene.

Emergency responders transported Litton to Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia where doctors pronounced him dead at 6:30 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. So far, troops say they have no leads on the suspect or the car.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update the story as we learn more.