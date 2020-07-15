UPDATE: Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students, Choi releases statement

BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MU president and interim chancellor, Mun Choi, issued a statement regarding the rule change for UM system students.

"The news today regarding international students is truly a win for the United States,” said Mun Choi. “International students are an important part of our campus community."

The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy.

"The culture, ideas and knowledge they add to our universities enrich and enhance each and every one of us. Many have gone on to become productive citizens contributing to our economy and democracy.

The UM System is committed to supporting our international students, and we look forward to having them back when the semester begins in August, Choi said in the release.

The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.