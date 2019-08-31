UPDATE: Two arrested after child injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - One child suffered a non-life threatening injury in northeast Columbia Friday night, police say.
A news release says the gun shot wound was unintentional.
Police arrested Latosha Hermelia Nichols, and Purvis Hunt III of Columbia. Both suspects are charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
The incident took place at 9:00 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Whispering Meadows Court.
No further information on the victim or the injury has been released.
