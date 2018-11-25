UPDATE: Two arrested following shots fired complaint

Barron Thompson and Monterio Truss

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed two arrests in connection with a shots fired investigation Sunday afternoon.

Barron Thompson, 20, and Monterio Truss, 17, were arrested on suspicion of shooting from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff's department said deputies found multiple shots had been fired in the area of Crestview and Bainbridge drives shortly after noon Sunday.

According to the release, gunshots were likely exchanged between people in two vehicles who left the area.

As of Sunday evening, the sheriff's department said there were no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.