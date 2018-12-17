UPDATE: Two arrested in Fulton on suspicion of dealing cocaine, meth

FULTON - Two people were arrested on various drug charges Sunday morning.

According to a release, Police stopped a vehicle on William Woods Ave near Dunham Drive for a traffic violation at around 1:00 a.m. During the stop, officers found a passenger allegedly with illegal drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and various pills. Multiple items related to drug dealing were found as well.

Yashim Smith was arrested and taken to the Callaway County Jail on suspicion of delivery and distribution of a controlled substance as well as four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Smith was taken to the Callaway County Jail on $24,500 bond.

The driver, Elmer Jackson was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest from a failure to appear in court. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $10,525.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m.:

Per a second release, Smith originally told officers that his name was Ameir, after a relative, and allegedly signed jail documents with a relative's name. Law enforcement learned he had a warrant for failure to appear on controlled substances for $25,000 cash out of Cole County and a no bond parole absconder warrant.

He was additionally charged with forgery.