UPDATE: Two condos a total loss after fire in Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH - Two condos at Eleven West Drive in Sunrise Beach are considered a total loss, and a number of others are damaged after a fire ripped through the complex around 9 p.m. Sunday.

"The two segments that sustained fire damage I would consider to be a total loss at this time," Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Chief Dennis Reilly said. "The occupants had been able to get in there and salvage some of their belongings. But the buildings themselves will probably be a total loss.”

Firefighters battled the fire for around two hours before getting it under control. The apartments that caught fire are at the top of a cliff, which made the process of extinguishing the fire difficult.

"When you have to bring the fire boats in, it's all about personnel and it takes more people," Reilly said. "You have to have people to run the boat. You have to have people to move those hose lines down to the boat. You have to have the people up here running the machines up here. And then you have to have people who are actually fighting the fire. So, I would say a lack of fire hydrants does complicate the operations and they make them more difficult.”

Neighbor Todd Sales saw the flames and was surprised at how large the fire was. He even saw the fire spread from one roof to the next.

"We watched it grow from the one roof over to the next roof over to the next roof," Sales said. "We were just like ‘Oh please don't go to the next one’ and bam, the flames would shoot out and it was just terrible.”

The community at the complex is very tight-knit. Sales said he feels the pain and loss the victims are going through.

"I didn’t know them personally, but we’re a tight knit community here, nice community and we see everybody," Sales said. "Everybody is nice and jovial and it’s just a tragedy to see the loss that they all incurred.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is currently under investigation. No one was hurt.

"I just thank God there was no loss of life and all these items, couches, pictures, those can be replaced; lives can’t," Sales said. "That’s the silver lining of the whole thing that no one was lost and no pets.”