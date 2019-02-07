UPDATE: Two in ICU, one in observation due to carbon monoxide poisoning

MOBERLY - Three men who were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide at the Omar Bradley Airport in Moberly on Tuesday are still being treated at University Hospital, but their conditions vary.

Moberly police said Arron James Herring, 29, was in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Matthew Gregory Trani II, 27, is also in the ICU; his condition was considered stable. Wren Allen Johannaber, 25, was also considered stable and was being treated in the observation unit. The men come from St. Louis, St. Charles and Huntsville, respectively.

The exposure was the result of a malfunction in one of the heating units for the hanger.

Emergency medical personnel found two of the men unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. The third became unresponsive after EMS arrived.

A Moberly firefighter was also treated for carbon monoxide exposure and released from Moberly Regional Hospital.