UPDATE: Two injured in Columbia shooting, police investigating

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has confirmed two men were injured in a shots fired incident on Thursday night.

It happened on Spencer Avenue near W. Worley Street and Clinkscales Road.

Police said multiple shots were fired on the 700 block of Spencer Avenue.

According to a news release from the police department Friday afternoon, approximately 40 minutes after officers located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound, a second male, 23, with a gunshot wound to his leg arrived by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

Columbia police detectives have determined that both people were connected to the shooting.

Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Police officers were notified about shots fired and responded at 8:48 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a release from the police department on Thursday, "officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and stabilize the victim for transport to a local hospital."

The release also said officers searched the area and found several shell casings.

According to the release, at least one house and one vehicle were also struck by the gunfire.

A KOMU 8 News crew on the scene spoke with police around 9:30 p.m. See the video below.

Bryanna Larimer statement on shooting on Spencer street @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ANk1wu6aw0 — John Saltzman (@JSaltzman23) November 18, 2016

Bryanna Larimer statement on shooting on Spencer street continued @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iEFpA5W7xk — John Saltzman (@JSaltzman23) November 18, 2016

LIVE on #Periscope: Shooting in the 700 block of Spencer https://t.co/zLvHzL0VI6 — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 18, 2016

Anyone with information regarding this incident, should contact the Columbia Police Department, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include new information.)