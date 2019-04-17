UPDATE: Two men in custody after fiery crash in northern Boone County; suspects identified
BOONE COUNTY - Two men are in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash early Monday morning.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department told KOMU 8 News the suspects didn't yield after deputies began to chase the vehicle. The pursuit ended at the Friendship Church and Robinson Road.
Deputies said the car ran into a tree and burst into flames. Officials also said the suspects appeared to be throwing drugs out of the window of the car.
The suspects are 52-year-old James Hutchinson and 45-year-old Samson Hess.
Hutchinson was arrested for resisting arrest, careless driving and driving with a revoked license. Hess was arrested for tampering with evidence.
Bond has not been set for either suspect.
There were no reported injuries.
UPDATE: KOMU previously reversed the names of suspects in our caption.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious activity at West Middle School Tuesday morning was the same man who was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Domestic abuse survivors testified at a house hearing Tuesday night to push a bill that would keep... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 22-year-old man arrested for his involvement in a homicide over the weekend is currently enrolled in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light line workers are getting raises after the Columbia City Council voted to raise wages... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City corrections officer is facing criticism for a controversial Facebook post. The officer posted... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A fire significantly damaged a mobile home in northern Boone County around the Pinnacles area. It... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri's House Bill 992 would allow registered voters to cast an absentee ballot without stating a reason.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, according to the Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday members of landowner alliances and other agricultural organizations throughout the state will rally together in support... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gaelle Fournier, a current MU student from France, said she is devastated by the destruction of the fire... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate's education committee has started debate on letting public schools hold classes on the Bible and... More >>
in
GASCONADE- Authorities are trying to identify human remains found inside a barrel on the Gasconade River. According to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After years of criticism over racial disparities in traffic stop data, the Columbia Police Department is putting together... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brian Garner claims to be Mizzou football’s biggest fan, and to prove it, he's got a decade's worth... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker wants to tackle access to care for mental health patients. Rep. Jim Neely,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials on both sides are debating a bill that puts education at odds with tourism Monday night.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - There are still no answers about who killed Melissa Peskey, the Sioux Falls mother who was driving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted for raises for lineworkers at Monday night's meeting. Each journeyman lineworker would... More >>
in