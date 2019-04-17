UPDATE: Two men in custody after fiery crash in northern Boone County; suspects identified

Left: Samson Hess, Right: James Hutchinson

BOONE COUNTY - Two men are in custody after a police chase ended in a fiery crash early Monday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department told KOMU 8 News the suspects didn't yield after deputies began to chase the vehicle. The pursuit ended at the Friendship Church and Robinson Road.

Deputies said the car ran into a tree and burst into flames. Officials also said the suspects appeared to be throwing drugs out of the window of the car.

The suspects are 52-year-old James Hutchinson and 45-year-old Samson Hess.

Hutchinson was arrested for resisting arrest, careless driving and driving with a revoked license. Hess was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Bond has not been set for either suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

UPDATE: KOMU previously reversed the names of suspects in our caption.