UPDATE: Two Missouri residents killed in Mississippi shootout

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. – A Windsor resident was killed Friday after a shootout with police officers in northern Mississippi.

Robert Bernie was pronounced dead at the scene after Bernie led Yalobusha County deputies on a chase through the woods.

According to Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys, deputies responded to a call about stolen property near 3 a.m. Friday. One deputy saw a loading trailer and a four-wheeler, which the deputy believed was stolen.

Bernie and a female, who has yet to be identified, then sped off with the four-wheeler into a wooded area, leaving a third person behind. That person was arrested and taken into Yalobusha County jail.

Humphreys said the deputy then drove his patrol car into the wooded area in pursuit of the two remaining suspects. After a short pursuit, the deputy left his car and gunfire erupted between him and Bernie.

Bernie and the female were able to get into the deputy's car, but the deputy shot the wheels of the car, preventing the suspects from leaving. A shootout then ensued, where Bernie was shot and killed.

The female suspect suffered injuries and was taken to a Memphis hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

The deputy was also injured in the shootout. He was taken to an Oxford hospital, where he was treated and released. The deputy was wearing a bullet-proof vest, which Humphreys credits for saving his life.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

