UPDATE: Two People are Hospitalized After a Possible Stabbing in Moberly

MOBERLY - Police arrived at a house on Bertley Street Wednesday afternoon and discovered a 37-year-old woman with a laceration to her neck and a 29-year-old man with a laceration to his chest.

The male victim was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center and the female victim was airlifted to a Columbia hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: The 37-year-old victim has been identified as Nicole DeChant. According to Moberly Police DeChant remains hospitalized at an undisclosed location and is listed as stable.

Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter issued a warrant on March 26, based on a criminal complaint filed by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman, charging Steven Harvey Gehring II, 29, of Moberly with Assault 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. Gehring has been transferred to a high security medical facilty and his bond is set at $50,000 dollars cash only. Moberly Police are continuing to investigate the incident.