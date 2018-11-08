UPDATE: Vehicle Stolen by Escaped Inmates is Recovered in Jefferson City

PIKE COUNTY - Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte reports that the 1993 Chevy Suburban that had been stolen by the escapees who were arrested in Oklahoma has been recovered in a parking garage in Jefferson City, MO.

The 2003 Chevy Pickup that they were in was stolen from the same parking structure. Jason Darnell, Jacob Darnell and Emanuel Chatman are facing charges of passion of stolen property in Oklahoma.

30-year-old Tordale D. Chatman of Louisiana, Mo. was arrested and charged in connection with escape in connection with the escape. Chatman has been charged by Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Fisher with counts, one for each of the previously mentioned escapees, of the class D felony of hindering prosecution in that he provided transportation from Bowling Green to the location where the 1993 Chevy Suburban was taken. The bond was set at $10,000 cash only by the Honorable Judge David Ash.



The search continues for 40-year-old William John Thomas Wilkerson Jr of Florissant.

Any one seeing Wilkerson or having knowledge of his whereabouts should call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 573-324-3202.