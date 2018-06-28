UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified

HOLTS SUMMIT - Amy Steward, 44, is charged with the first-degree murder of 67-year-old David Grant. A Holts Summit community is reeling after the early morning homicide on the 10700 block of Platinum Road, just outside the city limits of Holts Summit.

Just before 2:00 A.M, Callaway County deputies and the Holts Summit Police Department arrived at the home to find a the owner of the home dead, a crime the Sheriff's Department is currently calling a homicide.

Neighbors who live nearby say the crime is complete surprise. Chris Brown, whose family has lived in the area for six years says this sort of thing usually doesn't happen in Holts Summit.

"It's always quiet here. Always," Brown said.

According to Brown, detectives came asking his family whether they had any information on what happened.

"I woke up about one, one-thirty in the morning to sirens and a bunch of lights. I looked out and saw that they were next door. I really didn't think too much of it," Brown added.

He says detectives questioned his uncle. Although Brown and his family say they didn't hear anything, he does think it's odd that they didn't considering how close they live.

"We have no idea what's going, although we did see a body coming out," Brown said.

Other neighbors say the man lived alone and didn't see family visit very often.

"He lived there by himself. Every now and then his grandson would visit, but that's it," said neighbor Katie Bucker.

Both Brown and Bucker say they didn't know the man very well. Brown said he mostly kept to himself in the time that he lived there.

This investigation is on-going. Any individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Callaway County Sheriff's Department at 573-642-7291 or by calling Crimestopper’s at 573-592-2474.

