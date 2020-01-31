UPDATE: Victim identified in Jefferson City construction accident

JEFFERSON CITY - Authorities have identified the man who died Tuesday in a workplace accident involving a retaining wall.

Jacob Schrimpf died after the wall collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site near the old St. Mary's hospital.

Emergency services were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene. When personnel arrived, they discovered Schrimpf was pinned underneath the blocks.

Firefighters tried to secure the wall while attempting to get to Schrimpf. This process took approximately 40 minutes according to Jason Turner of the Jefferson City Fire Department.

Cole County EMS paramedics assessed the patient and determined he died due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Authorities say there are several construction companies working at the site.