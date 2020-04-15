UPDATE: victim in deadly Camden County shooting identified

1 year 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Ethan Illers & Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporters
CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in Monday's early morning homicide as Derek Ray Harrelson, 34, from Camdenton.

Prosecutors filed murder and armed criminal action charges Tuesday in connection with the shooting. Christine Zahn, 47, has been arrested and charged for shooting Harrelson at a residence just north of Greenview around midnight.

Helms said Harrelson and Zahn had an on-again, off-again relationship. Zahn claims Harrelson aggressively moved toward her, causing her to shoot him. Helms said they are not investigating this as motive for self-defense and found inconsistencies in Zahn's story. 

According to the probable cause statement, Zahn originally told deputies she had come back from a bar and was getting ready for bed when she heard her dogs barking. Zahn said she saw a man running toward her from the kitchen "in an aggressive manner," so she grabbed a rifle and shot him. After she fired, Zahn reportedly ran, leaving the rifle behind.

During a later interview, Zahn's story changed, telling deputies she found Harrelson in her home and the two got into an argument "because he had accused her of cheating." When Harrelson started "raising his voice and growling," Zahn apparently grabbed the rifle and shot him "because she was scared." Deputies said Zahn told them she didn't actually run away after the shooting, but called her current boyfriend.

Zahn reportedly said she shot Harrelson because she was scared and had never seen him that angry. She never claimed there was any physical contact, but there had been prior domestic incidents.

Deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

Zahn is in jail with her bond set at $500,000 and charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action, said Helms. A judge ordered Zahn to be monitored by GPS and to not have any weapons in possession.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]

