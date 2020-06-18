UPDATE: Victim was walking dog when hit by car, friend said

CENTRALIA - A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Amy Rievley, 36, of Glasgow was arrested for driving while intoxicated after she hit a pedestrian in Centralia. The victim is identified as 74-year-old Sharon Uebinger of Centralia.

Uebinger later died as a result of her injuries, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White confirmed.

Uebinger was walking her dog when she was hit, her friend Dave Benish told a KOMU 8 reporter Thursday.

"When she walked her dog she'd talk to neighbors and perfect strangers she'd never met before," Benish said.

He said if he had to pick one word to describe her, it would be "kind."

"She would do things like hiding quarters in the sand in playgrounds," Benish said. "She always looked for opportunities to talk with people and be with people."

She was an avid gardener, reader and Mizzou fan, he said.

"I think that the world will be a poorer place for having lost her."

Rievley was driving east on Lakeview Street when she went off the right side of the road and hit Uebinger. After she hit the pedestrian, Rievley made a U-turn on the road and left the scene, according to the crash report.

Rievley is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently held at the Boone County jail at $6,000 bail.