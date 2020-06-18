UPDATE: Victim was walking dog when hit by car, friend said

15 hours 43 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News
By: Leah Vrendenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Elyse Schoenig
loading

CENTRALIA - A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Amy Rievley, 36, of Glasgow was arrested for driving while intoxicated after she hit a pedestrian in Centralia. The victim is identified as 74-year-old Sharon Uebinger of Centralia. 

Uebinger later died as a result of her injuries, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White confirmed. 

Uebinger was walking her dog when she was hit, her friend Dave Benish told a KOMU 8 reporter Thursday.

"When she walked her dog she'd talk to neighbors and perfect strangers she'd never met before," Benish said.

He said if he had to pick one word to describe her, it would be "kind."

"She would do things like hiding quarters in the sand in playgrounds," Benish said. "She always looked for opportunities to talk with people and be with people."

She was an avid gardener, reader and Mizzou fan, he said. 

"I think that the world will be a poorer place for having lost her."

Rievley was driving east on Lakeview Street when she went off the right side of the road and hit Uebinger. After she hit the pedestrian, Rievley made a U-turn on the road and left the scene, according to the crash report.

Rievley is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently held at the Boone County jail at $6,000 bail. 

More News

Grid
List

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline county sees decrease in active cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline county sees decrease in active cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
2 minutes ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 5:01:20 AM CDT June 18, 2020 in Top Stories

CPD ends excavation process in missing Columbia woman river search
CPD ends excavation process in missing Columbia woman river search
COLUMBIA -- Columbia police have finished the process of using a levee to excavate the area of Lamine River under... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 8:45:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

Governor Parson requests federal disaster declaration for Ozarks counties
Governor Parson requests federal disaster declaration for Ozarks counties
Jefferson City -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested President Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for federal assistance... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 8:16:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz talks upcoming football season
Coach Drinkwitz talks upcoming football season
COLUMBIA— Tuesday marked the second week of media availability with Mizzou football coaches and players since the COVID-19 pandemic began.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in Sports

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Brookside pool, public health officials say
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Brookside pool, public health officials say
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday alerting Boone County residents they may have... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 5:00:20 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in Top Stories

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:30:32 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

MU researchers look to 1918 pandemic for COVID-19 answers
MU researchers look to 1918 pandemic for COVID-19 answers
COLUMBIA —More than 100 years ago, the world faced one of the most severe pandemics in modern history. Two... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:01:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Victim was walking dog when hit by car, friend said
UPDATE: Victim was walking dog when hit by car, friend said
CENTRALIA - A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night left a pedestrian with serious injuries. ... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

Negative thinking linked to dementia in later life, but you can learn to be more positive
Negative thinking linked to dementia in later life, but you can learn to be more positive
(CNN) -- Are you a pessimist by nature, a "glass half empty" sort of person? That's not good for your... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 12:49:50 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri officer accused of striking man with SUV is charged
Missouri officer accused of striking man with SUV is charged
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A white suburban St. Louis police detective who was captured on video apparently hitting a black... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 12:44:29 PM CDT June 17, 2020 in News

Schnucks' new natural food store to have grand opening on June 24
Schnucks' new natural food store to have grand opening on June 24
COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Tuesday its new natural food store, EatWell, will have a grand opening on Wednesday, June 24... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11:23:00 AM CDT June 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: No injuries in Lake of the Ozarks condo fire
UPDATE: No injuries in Lake of the Ozarks condo fire
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - On Tuesday night, a condo fire on the waterfront of the Lake of the Ozarks... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:32:00 AM CDT June 17, 2020 in Top Stories

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Eight new cases in Boone County
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Eight new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 17 2020 Jun 17, 2020 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT June 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in Centralia
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in Centralia
CENTRALIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian hit and run on Twitter Tuesday night. A person... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:12:00 PM CDT June 16, 2020 in News

First state-licensed medical marijuana facilities passed inspections
First state-licensed medical marijuana facilities passed inspections
JEFFERSON CITY - Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have completed and passed opening inspections with the Missouri Department of Health... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:46:00 PM CDT June 16, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Massive fire at Lake of the Ozarks condo
BREAKING: Massive fire at Lake of the Ozarks condo
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Viewers have sent KOMU 8 news photos of a fire reportedly seen at Emerald Bay... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT June 16, 2020 in News

State issues guidance on outdoor visits at long-term care facilities
State issues guidance on outdoor visits at long-term care facilities
COLUMBIA ( Missourian ) - The state has eased restrictions on long-term care facility visitations to allow for visits... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 7:32:10 PM CDT June 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 63°
6am 64°
7am 67°
8am 71°