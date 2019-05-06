UPDATE: Victims, drivers identified in fiery crash that shutdown Grindstone

COLUMBIA - A car accident on Grindstone Parkway and Bearfield Road Sunday morning sent two people to the hospital and shutdown westbound traffic for nearly five hours.

According to Columbia police, a truck was being used to pick up traffic cones following the bike race portion of Trizou and was stopped in the outside lane on Grindstone Parkway near Old Highway 63. It was also being escorted by a CPD vehicle with its flashing lights turned on.

Two pedestrians, 33-year-old Randall Siddens and 22-year-old Robin Greener, were helping pick up the cones when a silver Ford Focus hit them and then rear-ended the truck. The Ford Focus then caught fire.

23-year-old Regine McCracken was driving that vehicle. She was wearing her seatbelt and had minor injuries.

CPD said Siddens was seriously injured in the accident and Greener sustained minor injuries. The driver of the truck collecting cones, 22-year-old Caleb Willis, also had minor injuries.

The truck was owned by Ultramax Event Services.

The company asked for support for the injured employees on their Facebook page:

Columbia Fire Department Division Chief John Metz said two fire engines and multiple ambulances arrived to the scene.

One person was on the ground when the first unit arrived. Two people were taken to the hospital.