UPDATE: Victims in Shooting Upgraded to "Good" Condition at University Hospital

COLUMBIA - Two shooting victims involved in the Randolph and Macon County crime spree have been upgraded to good condition at University of Missouri Hospital.

The two men were reportedly shot multiple times.

Investigators arrested Jeffery Jay Nichols and Christopher D. Lewis Monday morning. They are charged with first degree murder in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Higbee.