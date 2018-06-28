UPDATE: Violent Thunderstorms Kill 7 in Oklahoma, Kansas

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) -- The death toll from the latest violent weather across the Midwest has hit seven after officials say a woman died at a mobile home park in Oklahoma.



Assistant Police Chief Elip Moore says a 26-year-old woman died when a tornado hit the south side of Chickasha Tuesday evening. Moore says residents had been asked to evacuate the trailer park. He says several churches in the town had set up shelters.



Moore said a dozen people were injured, and that hundreds were displaced when the tornado splintered their homes.



Four people died in an Oklahoma City suburb, and two people died in a Kansas windstorm.