UPDATE: Walmart Opens, Sam's Club Stays Closed Due to Snow on Roof

COLUMBIA - The Wal-Mart and Sam's Club on Conley Road closed Thursday due to heavy snow on their roofs. Wal-Mart re-opened around 2:30 p.m. Sam's Club employees told KOMU 8 News the store will remain closed until 7 a.m. Friday.

A representative from Walmart, Inc. said the company was taking precautionary measures by closing the store. The snow caused the buildings to leak. Crews were sent out to remove the snow from the tops of the stores.

Walmart shopper Shannon Arnold was headed to the store to pick up a prescription. Arnold said she was surprised to find out Walmart was closed.

"I've never heard of Walmart closing. Walmart only closes on Christmas Day," Arnold said.

About 9-10 inches of snow was packed on top of each roof. Walmart Inc. said the snow melting over the past two days made the snow more dense and heavy, contributing to the problem.

Sam's Club customer Tatyana Brown said she just moved to Columbia and purchased a home Thursday morning. She was turned away from Sam's Club after trying to purchase items to stock up her home.