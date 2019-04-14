UPDATE: Warrant Filed to Make Arrest for Quail Shooting

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, February 22 2013 Feb 22, 2013 Friday, February 22, 2013 2:52:00 PM CST February 22, 2013 in News
By: KOMU Staff

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Friday a warrant has been obtained to make an arrest in relation to a shooting on Quail Drive. The Columbia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained the warrant for the arrest of Lucius Clarence Bowers, 36 years old, for felony unlawful use of a weapon in relations to the Quail Drive shooting on February 17 at about 4:19 P.M. The bond amount is $50,000.00 cash.

Police ask if you have information on Bowers' location please call the Columbia Police Department (573-442-6131) or Crime Stoppers (875-TIPS or www.875tips.com).

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man in custody after trying to flee to Iceland
Columbia man in custody after trying to flee to Iceland
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man authorities believed fled to Iceland is now in custody in Boone County. According to... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 Sunday, April 14, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT April 14, 2019 in News

City council to discuss Cosmo-Bethel Park improvements
City council to discuss Cosmo-Bethel Park improvements
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is set to discuss improvements to the Cosmo-Bethel Park Monday. According to the press... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 Sunday, April 14, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT April 14, 2019 in News

Bill would restrict when districts could start school year
Bill would restrict when districts could start school year
JEFFERSON CITY — A debate over when the public school year should begin in Missouri is pitting tourism against education... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 Sunday, April 14, 2019 12:50:00 PM CDT April 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Missouri lead shot rule seeks to limit exposure in birds
Missouri lead shot rule seeks to limit exposure in birds
ST. LOUIS — A new Missouri state rule aimed at protecting wildlife from lead poisoning means that hunters will no... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 Sunday, April 14, 2019 12:11:00 PM CDT April 14, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Flights set to resume after COU closure for runway construction
UPDATE: Flights set to resume after COU closure for runway construction
COLUMBIA - United Airlines was set to resume flights into and out of Columbia Regional Airport Sunday, following a week-long... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 Sunday, April 14, 2019 11:52:00 AM CDT April 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Ten thousand Easter eggs to drop from sky Sunday
Ten thousand Easter eggs to drop from sky Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department will drop 10,000 Easter eggs from the sky in the city's first Egg-A-Palooza Egg... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 Sunday, April 14, 2019 5:49:00 AM CDT April 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Fayette police warning of officer impersonator
Fayette police warning of officer impersonator
FAYETTE - Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout after a man was seen posing as law enforcement... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Kickball tournament raises money for veterans
Kickball tournament raises money for veterans
COLUMBIA - Eight teams competed in a kickball tournament Saturday to raise money for Welcome Home, a transitional shelter for... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 4:22:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
Mizzou festival introduces children to STEM activities
COLUMBIA - MU hosted more than 100 events across its campus Saturday as part of Show Me Mizzou Day. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:49:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Missouri Department of Corrections holds resource fair for crime victims
Missouri Department of Corrections holds resource fair for crime victims
JEFFERSON CITY - Community members came out Saturday for the inaugural National Crime Victims' Rights Week Resource Fair which hosted... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Some neighbors on Hickory Street say they are frustrated after a shooting early Saturday morning left a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 1:05:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Runners support fallen officer Molly Bowden at Molly's Miles
Runners support fallen officer Molly Bowden at Molly's Miles
COLUMBIA - Molly's Miles broke record participant numbers to honor fallen officer Molly Bowden. Molly's Miles is held every... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:44:00 PM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport reopens after runway modifications
Columbia Regional Airport reopens after runway modifications
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport announced Saturday it is back open, days after shutting down because of worries about the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 10:04:00 AM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home
Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A man is facing charges of stealing, attempted burglary and property damage after allegedly canoeing... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 Saturday, April 13, 2019 10:02:14 AM CDT April 13, 2019 in News

One man, dog pulled from I-70 truck crash
One man, dog pulled from I-70 truck crash
BOONE COUNTY - One person and a dog were extricated from a truck after it rolled over Friday evening. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 9:30:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

Fulton schools prepare for active shooter situations
Fulton schools prepare for active shooter situations
FULTON — Fulton Public Schools is trying something new to help save lives in case of a shooting. Every... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:08:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

New USDA report says Missouri's small farms defy national trends
New USDA report says Missouri's small farms defy national trends
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's smaller farms are bucking a national trend, according to a USDA census report released on Thursday.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:43:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News

MU to build new $30M nursing school building to replace current one
MU to build new $30M nursing school building to replace current one
COLUMBIA — The UM System Board of Curators approved plans Thursday for a new $30 million MU Sinclair School of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT April 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10pm 44°
11pm 43°
12am 41°
1am 40°