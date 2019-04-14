UPDATE: Warrant Filed to Make Arrest for Quail Shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Friday a warrant has been obtained to make an arrest in relation to a shooting on Quail Drive. The Columbia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained the warrant for the arrest of Lucius Clarence Bowers, 36 years old, for felony unlawful use of a weapon in relations to the Quail Drive shooting on February 17 at about 4:19 P.M. The bond amount is $50,000.00 cash.
Police ask if you have information on Bowers' location please call the Columbia Police Department (573-442-6131) or Crime Stoppers (875-TIPS or www.875tips.com).
