UPDATE: Wilson's Fitness lays off all employees

COLUMBIA – Wilson’s Fitness joined the number of businesses closing down due to COVID-19. Along with the closure of all three locations, Wilson’s Fitness emailed its employees letting them know that their positions are no longer available.

In the email, the company stated employees have options. It said those options are: "To seek other employment during this time. Apply for unemployment (a how-to letter is attached). Take time off to breathe, be with family, and pray for healing and light in our world."

Some customers left comments stating their disagreement with the company’s choice, claiming since they are still getting charged for their memberships, the company should support its employees.

However, on Saturday morning, Wilson's Fitness responded to the community upset via the gym's Facebook page. The post that said, "effective April 7th, all monthly memberships will be frozen. This means zero billing."

Wilson’s Fitness group refused multiple attempts to get a comment.