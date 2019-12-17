UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night

22 hours 27 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist & Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist

MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for more updates. We'll also send notifications with the latest video updates to the KOMU WX App; be sure to have notifications turned on.

THE END IS NEAR

MONDAY NIGHT

Snow showers will push east and out of mid-Missouri through the evening hours, and the whole of central Missouri is expected to be clear between 11pm-2am. 

TRAVEL ISSUES PERSIST

Continue to use extreme caution if you must travel. Roads will be ice and snow packed through the overnight hours. The Tuesday morning commute may still be difficult in areas of higher snow accumulation and areas with ice mixed in. Temperatures will also be so cold, in the lower 10s, that ice and snow melt may not be able to do its full due diligence on Tuesday morning.

We cannot stress enough to use extra caution when walking and driving on surfaces that may look clear because they may still be slick.

Also note in the coming days that sunshine will help to start the melting process, however, overnight freezing temps will create a refreeze of any standing water. 

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will turn frigid behind this system. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning we expect temperatures in the 10s and wind chills in the single digits.

Stay tuned and download the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for notifications so you're never caught off guard by weather and forecast developments.

HELPFUL LINKS

School Closings and Cancellations

MoDot Road Surface Map

Interactive Radar

More News

Grid
List

Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
A Columbia artist who agreed to help out at a holiday gathering at Orr Street Studios on Friday night... More >>
12 minutes ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant
Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant
BRANSON— Guy Fieri is coming to Branson, Missouri. Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to open in... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

MoDOT is confident it has enough salt for the winter season
MoDOT is confident it has enough salt for the winter season
JEFFERSON CITY - - Since the snowfall stopped Tuesday morning, MoDOT plows and trucks have been clearing off the last... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:54:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond
Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District rescued a dog who had fallen through ice at... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:48:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Project proposed to connect Discovery Parkway to Rolling Hills intersection
Project proposed to connect Discovery Parkway to Rolling Hills intersection
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson wants the state to fund a connecting road between Discovery Parkway and the intersection of... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Protesters send message to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
Protesters send message to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
JEFFERSON CITY - Ahead of this week's planned historic vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on whether or not... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:11:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A Truman State University professor and church elder has been charged with seeking sexual favors from... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:06:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday gave approval to the state's portion of a controversial... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 1:15:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Police ask for assistance identifying purse thief
Police ask for assistance identifying purse thief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a man who has been stealing purses from... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 12:17:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Ceres will return to the top of Missouri State Capitol
Ceres will return to the top of Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, will return to the top of the Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:31:00 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Suspect in January homicide booked into Boone County jail
Suspect in January homicide booked into Boone County jail
COLUMBIA - The man charged in the January 2019 death of John Albers was booked into the Boone County jail... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:12:54 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News

UM System to announce Transportation Innovation Center
UM System to announce Transportation Innovation Center
COLUMBIA - The UM System is set to announce a joint effort with MoDOT on Tuesday. The new partnership... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:32:00 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News

City council approves amendment to divide lot for hotel at the mall
City council approves amendment to divide lot for hotel at the mall
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council approved an amendment to divide a lot on the Columbia Mall property to make way... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 10:38:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

I-70 exit reopened after semi-truck crash
I-70 exit reopened after semi-truck crash
COLUMBIA -- The Interstate 70 eastbound exit to the Highway 63 connector was reopened after a single vehicle crash Monday... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 8:49:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the Smolens family moved to Columbia from Arizona 14 months ago. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Monday, a sweeping report accusing... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 7:01:32 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in Weather

Columbia man selected to judge Westminster Dog Show
Columbia man selected to judge Westminster Dog Show
COLUMBIA -- Columbia resident Edmund Dziuk will serve as a judge during the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 5:51:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 22°
7pm 26°
8pm 25°
9pm 24°