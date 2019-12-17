UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night

MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for more updates. We'll also send notifications with the latest video updates to the KOMU WX App; be sure to have notifications turned on.

THE END IS NEAR

MONDAY NIGHT

Snow showers will push east and out of mid-Missouri through the evening hours, and the whole of central Missouri is expected to be clear between 11pm-2am.

TRAVEL ISSUES PERSIST

Continue to use extreme caution if you must travel. Roads will be ice and snow packed through the overnight hours. The Tuesday morning commute may still be difficult in areas of higher snow accumulation and areas with ice mixed in. Temperatures will also be so cold, in the lower 10s, that ice and snow melt may not be able to do its full due diligence on Tuesday morning.

We cannot stress enough to use extra caution when walking and driving on surfaces that may look clear because they may still be slick.

Also note in the coming days that sunshine will help to start the melting process, however, overnight freezing temps will create a refreeze of any standing water.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will turn frigid behind this system. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning we expect temperatures in the 10s and wind chills in the single digits.

Stay tuned and download the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for notifications so you're never caught off guard by weather and forecast developments.

HELPFUL LINKS

School Closings and Cancellations

MoDot Road Surface Map

Interactive Radar