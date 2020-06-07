Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News
By: Shelby Lofton, KOMU 8 Reporter and Kasia Kerridge , KOMU 8 Digital Reporter
loading

HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday.

Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday in the 2013 murder of Carmelita Kaser, 92, in Moberly on Easter Sunday. Jurors will now determine whether to recommend the death penalty or a lesser sentence.

As the sentencing began, witnesses were called to testify about Nichols and Kaser. In the opening statements, the prosecution talked about how Nichols did not know or “have beef” with Kaser.

“Carmelita was a giver, and these guys were takers,” prosecuting attorney Kevin Zoellner said.

In response, Nichols' defense attorney talked about his client's childhood full of “abuse and neglect.”

“The state of Missouri did nothing about it. Now the state of Missouri wants to take his life,” the attorney said.

Nichols' name was changed to Jeffrey Jay, or JJ, Nichols when he was adopted. His biological mother struggled with addiction and lived in poverty.

“JJ’s early life was nothing short of horrendous,” Nichols' attorney said.

He emphasized to the jury that because they do not know Nichols personally, they should evaluate him based on his personal history, not his criminal background.

Phylis Self, Kaser’s daughter, was the first witness to testify. She said her mother was a Bible-believing and faith-practicing woman who loved to give. Self’s statement - that her mother “knew right from wrong” - was met with enthusiastic head nods among family and friends present.

Mark Rodgers, a corrections officer at the Marion Country Sheriff’s Department, said Nichols was “not compliant” during a 2015 incident while he was in jail. He testified Nichols was aggressive after being ordered to stop speaking to female inmates.

During Sgt. Kevin Coates’ testimony, the prosecution showed video evidence of Nichols assaulting another inmate. He testified that Nichols “warned” him this would happen.

The jury watched a two-hour video interview recorded by the Moberly Police Department. In it, Nichols cried when the officers told him he was charged with murder. He shares his recollection of the night Kaser died. He said he only had a pistol, pointed the gun at Kaser and told her to be quiet and asked for her money. Nichols then said Christopher Lewis began stabbing her with a knife.

Nichols was stoic during most of the testimony.

The trial will continue into the weekend, and is expected to finish by June 27.

More News

Grid
List

Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
Protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night
COLUMBIA - Police brutality protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night. Over 150 protesters made their way down... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
(CNN) -- George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd , will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:30:32 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents marched Saturday in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The president... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Employees making over $60,000 in the MU athletics department will take a three-month pay cut beginning... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:44:27 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The principal of Rock Bridge High School will host a Zoom meeting Sunday to listen to... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

State extends community testing to 21 counties
State extends community testing to 21 counties
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The first round of open state testing in six counties around the state has resulted in... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:29:44 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues
Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus. State Budget Director Dan... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:21:29 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun
Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun
BRENTWOOD (KSDK-TV) — A man has been charged with driving through a crowd of peaceful protesters in suburban St. Louis... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:16:06 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from the University of... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 4:54:26 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

MU workers march to Chancellor's Residence on MU's campus at Rally to Protect Mizzou Jobs
MU workers march to Chancellor's Residence on MU's campus at Rally to Protect Mizzou Jobs
COLUMBIA - MU employees and Missouri union workers marched through MU's campus on Saturday to deliver their list of demands... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. ... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

WATCH: Police, Protests and Progress: A candid conversation on KOMU 8
WATCH: Police, Protests and Progress: A candid conversation on KOMU 8
COLUMBIA - This week KOMU 8 will air a longform discussion among local law enforcement leaders, a community activist and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Columbia health director calls racism a public health emergency
Columbia health director calls racism a public health emergency
COLUMBIA — Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia and Boone County's Public Health and Human Services, wrote a letter to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:02:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Protesters gather outside Jefferson City Police Department
Protesters gather outside Jefferson City Police Department
JEFFERSON CITY – About 20 people gathered in front of the Jefferson City Police Department on Friday to fight racial... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Boone County Fair canceled by city
Boone County Fair canceled by city
COLUMBIA —The Boone County Fair has been canceled for the 2020 season, according to a news release from the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 8:17:23 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Protestors get too close, but local officials not calling for action
Protestors get too close, but local officials not calling for action
JEFFERSON CITY - For protesters across the country, social distancing isn't what's on their mind when they protest. It's George... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 7:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison
Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison
COLUMBIA - Ty Gramley, of Columbia, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 6:13:05 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
1am 75°
2am 74°
3am 71°
4am 71°