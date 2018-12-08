UPDATE: Woman charged in Clinton officer's death pleads not guilty

CLINTON - A woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Clinton Police Officer Christopher Morton has pleaded not guilty.

Tammy Widger was initially arrested on the day of the shooting and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver. She also faces a public nuisance charge. Both are felonies.

Morton and two other officers were shot after they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance on March 6.

The officers were wrongly sent to a home in Clinton, which is 15 miles away from Windsor, the town the call came from. Investigators are trying to find out how the mix up happened.

KOMU's sister station KSHB reported a Henry County court spokesperson said Widger's previous felony charges resulted in Morton's death.



KSHB reported Widger told the officers nothing was wrong when she opened the door. The officers then told her they had to check because it was a disturbance call.

The gunman, James Waters, fired on the officers once they were inside the home. Two officers managed to get out of the home, but Morton could not because of his injuries. He later died.

A SWAT team later found Waters' body inside. His death is still under investigation.

Widger told the Kansas City Star she thought Waters had left the back of the house to avoid the police. Widger said she did not know he had a gun.

"I didn't know what was going to happen," Widger said. "In the blink of an eye, my life changed. I didn't want this."

For Widger's second-degree murder charge, bond was set at $100,000 cash only. Her next court date has been set for April 6.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include additional information.]