UPDATE: Woman Involved in Shots Fired Incident Turns Self In

BOONE COUNTY - A woman wanted in a shots fired incident in late June turned herself into the Boone County Sheriff's Department Tuesday.

Detectives told KOMU 8 News that Tabisha Franklin, a 32-year-old Columbia woman, turned herself into the Sheriff's office. Authorities had been searching for her since June 24. She was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Her bond was set at $210,000 cash.

Tabisha Franklin and Kimo Spivey were identified as the suspects following the disturbance at Lakewood Apartments on Old Highway 63.

Investigators determined there was an ongoing dispute between the suspects and victims.

Police said Franklin assaulted a female victim with a tire tool. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Spivey allegedly fired a gun at the victims, but no one was injured.