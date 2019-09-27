UPDATE: Woman killed, another seriously injured in Westphalia head-on crash

2 days 18 hours 23 minutes ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 12:12:00 PM CDT September 24, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey and Isaac Jahns, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
loading

WESTPHALIA - One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a two-car crash on Highway 63 in Westphalia Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Regina Troesser, 44, was killed when a car crossed over the center line on Highway 63 and hit her car head on just before 8 a.m., according to the crash report. The coroner pronounced her dead on the scene. Troesser is from Bonnots Mill. 

Troopers said 22-year-old Lacey Clark, of Bland, was driving southbound when she crossed into the northbound lane, hitting Troesser's car head-on. Medics took Clark to University Hospital inc Columbia via helicopter.

Clark was listed in serious condition as of Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened about two miles south of U.S. 50. Both lanes of U.S. 63 were closed for hours as crews cleared the scene, per the Twitter of MoDOT's Central District. 

More News

Grid
List

Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday to protest what they say is an inhumane execution. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
COLUMBIA - Hours before Columbia's 5th homicide of the month, the Columbia Police Officers Association posted on Facebook that Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicks off Friday night, this time with an effort to attract... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Friends and family remember James Hickem
Friends and family remember James Hickem
COLUMBIA - Family and friends are remembering James Hickem the day after his death. Hickem was shot and killed shortly... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with sexual misconduct after police said he walked along Providence Road while naked... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:48:54 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
COLUMBIA - Police announced Thursday they have finished their search of the landfill in connection to the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
EDMUNDSON - A missing Edmundson teen was found safe in South Dakota after a vehicle chase ended in a crash,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides
Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides
COLUMBIA - Court documents made available Thursday list charges filed against two men named as suspects in recent Columbia homicides.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:57:00 AM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to remember the life of 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira. The Battle High... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
COLUMBIA - This week Just Between Friends (JBF) set up in the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse for the first time in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, city of Columbia leaders held a news conference at the Columbia City Hall in response to the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Former Hickman choir director arrested in Colorado on three Boone Co. warrants
Former Hickman choir director arrested in Colorado on three Boone Co. warrants
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir director was arrested again on Wednesday on charges of first degree stalking... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

High-speed chase through Callaway County ends in arrest
High-speed chase through Callaway County ends in arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase with sheriff's deputies in Callaway County. A... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 1:03:05 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Randolph County awarded $1.7 million for water infrastructure improvement
Randolph County awarded $1.7 million for water infrastructure improvement
COLUMBIA - Randolph County will soon see $1.7 million in federal aid to replace an aging water infrastructure system. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:07:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Attorney General's Office responds to SNAP criticism
Attorney General's Office responds to SNAP criticism
JEFFERSON CITY - The Attorney General's Office responded to criticisms by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP)... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:12:00 AM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63
ASHLAND - One man is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 63, near Ashland, according to a... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:27:00 AM CDT September 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
Vargas hits game-winner in 19th, D-backs top Cards 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona had ample reasons to be a beaten-down ballclub one day after being officially eliminated from the... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:53:00 AM CDT September 25, 2019 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
7am 67°
8am 69°
9am 72°
10am 76°