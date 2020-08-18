UPDATE: Woman killed in Catholic store was a customer

1 year 8 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed inside a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis was a customer.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs.

An armed man entered the Catholic Supply of St. Louis store near the town of Ballwin Monday afternoon. Police say the man committed a sexual assault before shooting the victim in the head. Authorities decline to say if more than one woman was assaulted.

Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.

The gunman remains on the loose and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were asking for the public's help in finding the man, described as about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build. He was wearing what's commonly referred to as an Irish hat, or ivy hat.

More News

Grid
List

Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
COLUMBIA - A top Boone County health official said there is still one problem with the COVID-19 system when it... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19. Joe... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response, met with Gov. Mike Parson and state... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing mounting public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits, President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general announced... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:19:24 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season
Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season
COLUMBIA – Traditional fall Saturdays will look different for many football fans this upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Peripartum Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Peripartum Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association estimates one in seven women experience peripartum disorder during pregnancy or after childbirth. Peripartum... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:56:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at Republican convention
St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at Republican convention
(CNN) -- Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, are scheduled... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

City Council shoots down effort to put roll carts on November ballot
City Council shoots down effort to put roll carts on November ballot
Columbia voters won’t get to decide in November whether to allow the city to consider switching to roll carts... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Columbia's City Council meets for first time since starting budget process
Columbia's City Council meets for first time since starting budget process
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Council met for the first time Monday since starting the marathon budget process last week. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 12:00:00 AM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Democratic Secretary of State nominee calls for updated mail-in ballot laws
Democratic Secretary of State nominee calls for updated mail-in ballot laws
JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic Secretary of State nominee, Yinka Faleti, is urging government officials to make sure every vote counts... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 7:02:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News

SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference only 2020 schedule on Monday. MU will kick off its season against... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 6:56:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News

KC Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22 percent
KC Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22 percent
KANSAS CITY - The NFL reported the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized plans to host games with around 22 percent... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News

Faurot Field capacity set to 25% ahead of 2020 football season
Faurot Field capacity set to 25% ahead of 2020 football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Faurot Field's stadium capacity will be set to 25% ahead of the 2020 football season.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News

UPDATE: 39 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Jefferson City Manor living facility
UPDATE: 39 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Jefferson City Manor living facility
JEFFERSON CITY —A nursing home facility in Jefferson City reports more than half of its residents have tested positive for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Boone County
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Northwest Columbia due to a water... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 4:42:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 new confirmed cases reported in Boone County, less active cases
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 new confirmed cases reported in Boone County, less active cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Monday, August 17, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT August 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 69°
10pm 68°
11pm 67°
12am 66°