UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown crash taught fourth grade for JCPS

1 week 4 days 8 hours ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 Saturday, June 01, 2019 6:20:00 PM CDT June 01, 2019 in News
By: Hannah Howard and Spencer Humphrey KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - 25-year-old Katie Paul, who died after being hit by a car in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning, taught fourth grade at Moreau Heights Elementary School. That's according to the Jefferson City Public School district.

It posted this on its Facebook page Sunday evening, "It is with deep sadness we share that this weekend we lost one of our own." See the full post below.

Moreau Heights Elementary School also posted about Paul's death on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The post reads, "Our Moreau Heights family lost a special member last night. Katie Paul passed away after being struck by a vehicle. We are beyond sad for the loss of Katie, her positive energy and the impact she had on students and staff. Pray for our students, staff, her family and friends."

In a news release, Columbia police said 25-year-old Kelsey Stephens was driving east on Ash Street when her car hit Paul and Patricia Beasley crossing Ash at Eighth Street just past midnight Saturday.
Officials said paramedics took Beasley and Paul, both 25, to University Hospital. Paul passed away just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Officials did not say if anyone was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police are still investigating.
On the elementary school's website, Paul's staff profile says she's a recent Mizzou graduate and lived most of her life in Columbia. She wrote she moved to Jefferson City to be closer to her family. 

