UPDATE: Woman Involved in Randolph County Murder Incident

MOBERLY, Mo. - Moberly Police Department's Detective Commander Keena Neese released this statement Thursday regarding the woman police believe was contacted by the two suspects involved in the crime:

"In regards to the information sent out yesterday, we are asking to her contact us, she may or may not have any information. Her connection to the investigation will not be released. The investigation is still on going, so there is no new information to be released."