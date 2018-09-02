UPDATED: Amber Alert canceled for 1-month-old girl

KANSAS CITY - Police have canceled an Amber Alert for 1-month-old Amilyah Foreman after she was found safe early Tuesday morning.

KSHB, KOMU 8's sister station in Kansas City, reported Amilyah was found in Kansas City, Kan., and has been reunited with her mom.

Police said officers have not found the suspect, Robert Foreman Jr.

Police said Foreman took Amilyah, and made threats to harm her and her mother.

Amilyah was last seen Sunday at 8:30 p.m. wearing a yellow jumpsuit. Police said she was taken from the 2300 block of Mersington Avenue in Kansas City.

The girl is approximately 7 pounds and 18.5 inches long with dark hair. Police said she might have a scratch near one of her eyes.

Foreman is described as 5’9” tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in two thick braids. He is described as being between skinny and medium build.

Foreman has neck tattoos and is known to wear a black zip-up hoodie-like jacket, a black baseball hat or beanie, acid wash jeans or khaki pants and tan boots.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Foreman drives a 2002 dark purple Yukon Denali with chrome “buttercup” rims and unknown Kansas tags. An older 2000s silver Ford Taurus with unknown Missouri tags is also associated with him.

Amilyah's car seat is grey and pink.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call local law enforcement or KCPD at (816) 474-8477.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the new information that Amilyah had been found.]