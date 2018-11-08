Updated Boone County Fair Set to Begin Tuesday

BOONE COUNTY - After nearly a year-long makeover, the old Boone County fairgrounds is prepared to open Tuesday for its hallmark event, the Boone County Fair.

This year's fair will be shorter than years past, going from 11 days last year to squeezing all of the same events into five days this year. This is to keep people from leaving during down time between events.

The fair will still fit all its traditional events into the shorter time frame without those breaks. Some events, like the annual country-cured ham contest and family fun night, will start on Monday before the official opening of the fair Tuesday.

Ticket prices have changed this year as well. Single day tickets doubled to $10, but grandstand events are now included in the higher admission price, unlike last year. Concessions and carnival rides will still be an extra charge, however. Season passes can be purchased for $40.

The fair officially opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and runs through Saturday. For a full list of events, visit the Boone County Fair website.